Falcon Edge Capital LP Invests $28.05 Million in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,047,000. The Middleby comprises 1.7% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.30% of The Middleby as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $183.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

