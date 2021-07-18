Falcon Edge Capital LP Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 1.39% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $5,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

