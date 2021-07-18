Falcon Edge Capital LP Sells 585,130 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Falcon Edge Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,933,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,130 shares during the period. Porch Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $51,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

PRCH stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.