Falcon Edge Capital LP Takes $14.49 Million Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,386,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $7,315,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

Shares of TBA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.