Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO Acquires $99,345.00 in Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,345.00.

Shares of FARM opened at $10.16 on Friday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FARM. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

