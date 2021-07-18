FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after buying an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after buying an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in FB Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after buying an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $36.56 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

