FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Major Shareholder Chafre, Llc Sells 400,000 Shares

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) major shareholder Chafre, Llc sold 400,000 shares of FCCC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $92,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
FCCC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82. FCCC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
About FCCC
