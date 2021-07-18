Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FGPR stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

In other Ferrellgas Partners news, Director Carney Hawks bought 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $234,565.20. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.