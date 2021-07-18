Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 100.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. 2,097,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,517. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $854.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

