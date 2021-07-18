Financial Comparison: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) vs. Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Colony Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 2.62 $12.85 million $1.54 12.54 Colony Capital $1.24 billion 0.00 -$2.68 billion $0.09 N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 112.18% 15.38% 0.33% Colony Capital -192.01% -41.20% -12.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Colony Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Colony Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 Colony Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Colony Capital has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Colony Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Colony Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

