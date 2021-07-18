Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.99. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 45,787 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $460.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

In other Financial Institutions news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.