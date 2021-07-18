First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

