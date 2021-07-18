First Foundation Advisors Decreases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,712,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $168.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

