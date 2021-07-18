First Foundation Advisors Has $349,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

