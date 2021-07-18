First Foundation Advisors Has $474,000 Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 507,779 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 745,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 571,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

