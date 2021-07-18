First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,702 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

