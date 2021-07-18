First Foundation Advisors Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Align Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $616.12 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $653.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

