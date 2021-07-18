First Industrial Realty Trust’s (FR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

NYSE:FR opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.05. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,170,000 after acquiring an additional 189,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

