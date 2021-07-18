First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $48,966.50 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00.

On Monday, May 17th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $83.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 72.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 287,757 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

