First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,729 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.96% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $50,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39.

