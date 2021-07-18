First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31.

