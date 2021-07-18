First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.53 during trading hours on Friday. 41,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,846. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 56,423 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

