First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.53 during trading hours on Friday. 41,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,846. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.