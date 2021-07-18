Flagship Pioneering Inc. Acquires 130,000 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Evelo Biosciences comprises 3.9% of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flagship Pioneering Inc. owned about 43.15% of Evelo Biosciences worth $246,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVLO. Chardan Capital began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

