FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FMC stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.14. 515,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,002. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in FMC by 177.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after purchasing an additional 674,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in FMC by 200.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

