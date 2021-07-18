Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $49.85 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 383.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after buying an additional 268,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

