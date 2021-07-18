Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Insider Eugene Nonko Sells 42,055 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) insider Eugene Nonko sold 42,055 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $1,541,736.30.

NYSE:FL traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,352. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.