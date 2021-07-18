FORA Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.