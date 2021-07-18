FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,720 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IIVI opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

