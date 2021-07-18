FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $135.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

