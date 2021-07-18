Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Barclays from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.38.

Shares of FTNT opened at $258.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 100.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.67. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

