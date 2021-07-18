Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 77367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

