FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 19th. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

