Fred Alger Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.