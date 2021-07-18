Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

