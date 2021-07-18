Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 49,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

BDSX stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

