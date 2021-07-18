Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 144,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $12.36 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $686.23 million and a PE ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VINP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

