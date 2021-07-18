Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 21,824 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14,549.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $55,112.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,677 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,258. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

