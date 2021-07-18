Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 233,463 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,463 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $111.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

