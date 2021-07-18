Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €69.80 ($82.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €68.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

