FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FRP were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FRP by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

FRPH stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.72.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

