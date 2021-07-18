FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Down 63.2% in June

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,600 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 1,008,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,048. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

