FSA Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,069 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FSA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,289. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

