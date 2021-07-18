FSA Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 52,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $$54.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,716. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.