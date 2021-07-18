FSA Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.3% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $311,347.43. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

GOOG traded up $11.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,636.91. The company had a trading volume of 743,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,539. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,475.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.