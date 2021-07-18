Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FUPBY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

