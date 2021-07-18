Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

FTEK stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 5.90.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $2,669,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $2,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 78.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

