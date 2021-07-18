Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director Sells $133,965.16 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total value of $133,965.16.

FLGT stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

