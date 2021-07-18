Fullen Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.18. 1,528,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

