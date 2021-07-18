Fusion Capital LLC Buys New Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,080 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. BHP Group comprises 2.3% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $115,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BBL stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. 1,866,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,774. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.08.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

