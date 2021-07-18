Fusion Capital LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.57. 270,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,999. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $191.49 target price on Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

